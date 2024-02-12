Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

