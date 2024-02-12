FlatQube 24 Hour Volume Hits $547.92 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $547.92 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.2022935 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,898.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

