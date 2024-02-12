FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $302.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.33.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

