FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $337.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.33.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

