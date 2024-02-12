Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE F opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

