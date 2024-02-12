Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,264,000 after buying an additional 1,075,400 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,245. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

