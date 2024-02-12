Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

FSM opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 553,722 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 488,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133,433.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161,454 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.