Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Innovations comprises about 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.38% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $182,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $837,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $2,439,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,551,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBIN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

