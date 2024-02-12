Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $31,935.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

About Forum Energy Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

