Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.65.
In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $31,935.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
