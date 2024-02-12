Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 106,410 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,410 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Enerplus worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 239,382 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,163,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79,832 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,150,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Enerplus by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 86,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerplus

Enerplus Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.