Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 128,987 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,987 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of AES worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

