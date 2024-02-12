Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 30,948 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.