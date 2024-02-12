Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 92,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $173.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

