Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for approximately 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 334,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,126. The stock has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.