Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 75,477 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 206,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

CCEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 236,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

