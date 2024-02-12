Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 117,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 67,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 595,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.3 %

WPC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 288,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

