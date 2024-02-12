Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 296,169 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 225,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

