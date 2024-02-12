Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.38. 122,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 140,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.12 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.14.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

