FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
