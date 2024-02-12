FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

