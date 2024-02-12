GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 7.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 182,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,643,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.37.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GDS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GDS by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.