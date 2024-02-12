GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. 2,292,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,705. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

