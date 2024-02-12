Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 70,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,690. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.1400438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on GXE

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.