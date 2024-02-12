Genasys (GNSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 39.42% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 15,270.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 35.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

