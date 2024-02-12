Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

