General Catalyst Group Management LLC Takes Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,230,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,535,000. Maplebear makes up approximately 3.5% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Maplebear as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CART. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Maplebear Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Maplebear stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $27.38. 2,779,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,053. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

