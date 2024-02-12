Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.43

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 82442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

