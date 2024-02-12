Geron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,592 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 251% compared to the average volume of 1,307 put options.

Geron Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,941,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,418. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Geron by 922.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 750,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Geron in the second quarter valued at about $31,491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 228,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,630,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

