GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.50

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 553509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 9.5 %
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
