GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.50

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 553509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

