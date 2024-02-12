Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Lessened by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,339. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

