GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.58. 909,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,759. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

