Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.22

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.22 and last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 86690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,403 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.