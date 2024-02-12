Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $398.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
