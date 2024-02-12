Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $398.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

