Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.32

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 730277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
