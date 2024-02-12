Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.32

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 730277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 78,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

