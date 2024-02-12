GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $55.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

