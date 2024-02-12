Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $125.94 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

