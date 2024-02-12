GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $112.92 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,189.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,786 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 930.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 121,710 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 53,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

