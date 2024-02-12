Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 3.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $99.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,809. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

