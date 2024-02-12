Golub Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.51. 235,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

