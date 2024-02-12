Golub Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.
NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.51. 235,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
