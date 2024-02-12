Grand Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AVSD opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

