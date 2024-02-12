Grand Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 788 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,090,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

