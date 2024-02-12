Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Gray Television traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.61. 157,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 788,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTN. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 5.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,433,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14,444.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

