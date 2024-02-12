Greenleaf Trust Acquires 555 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $797.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $788.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,510,628. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

