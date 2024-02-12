Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $250.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.