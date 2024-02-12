Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GCMG opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.50. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

In other news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,014 shares in the company, valued at $464,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000. Insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 137,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $461,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCMG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

