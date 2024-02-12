Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 402.1% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 8,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 300.05%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

