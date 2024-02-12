GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 766,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,691,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $92,281,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 117,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

