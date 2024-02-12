Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $58.07 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,695,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nextracker by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nextracker by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 89,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

