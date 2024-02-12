Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.22

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.22 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 89664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

