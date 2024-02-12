Harbor Diversified (HRBR) and The Competition Critical Survey

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.55 Harbor Diversified Competitors $12.74 billion -$46.68 million 3.81

Harbor Diversified’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.39% 42.82% 2.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s peers have a beta of 2.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbor Diversified and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 697 2149 3227 189 2.46

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 25.36%. Given Harbor Diversified’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Harbor Diversified peers beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

