Harley-Davidson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,792 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 89% compared to the typical volume of 2,010 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $38.02. 2,449,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

